West Bloomfield residents call for resignation of trustee accused of hiding cameras in bedroom

The Brief West Bloomfield trustee Jim Manna was charged with two counts of capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person. The Board does not have the power to remove him on their own, but the governor can do that if he’s convicted. Residents say they are appalled.



Residents from West Bloomfield Township had strong words Monday night, wanting one of their trustees gone after he was charged with using hidden cameras to spy on his stepdaughters in their home.

West Bloomfield trustee called to resign

Big picture view:

Jim Manna is still a member of the West Bloomfield Board of Trustees, but many residents want that to change.

In many ways, Monday was a typical West Bloomfield Township Board meeting except Trustee Jim Manna’s chair was empty. However, it won’t stay that way unless he resigns. FOX 2 does not know if or when that will happen, but it’s something many residents have called for in light of these disturbing allegations.

The Board does not have the power to remove him on their own, but the governor can do that if he’s convicted.

The backstory:

Manna, whose official name is Jibran Manna, has been charged with two counts of capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person, a five-year felony and 5 counts of eavesdropping by installing or using a device, a two-year felony.

Prosecutors say his adult stepdaughters found hidden cameras inside smoke detectors in their bedrooms in a lakefront home they all share. Additional cameras were also found in bathrooms, according to investigators.

The 65-year-old trustee’s cell phone also contained nude videos from the bedrooms and bathrooms.

What they're saying:

Residents say they are appalled.

"While Mr. Manna is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the details of the evidence in this case shared by the Oakland County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s Offices are truly disturbing and have created a feeling of disgust and unease throughout the community," one resident said. "Women in West Bloomfield especially have expressed to me their discomfort at having someone with these serious and credible accusations against them continuing them to serve in a role that requires the public’s trust."

What's next:

Manna was arraigned this past Friday. Bond was set at 100,000 personnel with a GPS added. He was told not to have any contact with his stepdaughters during this process.

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