West Michigan man killed when deer crashes through windshield

A man driving in western Michigan was killed on Tuesday when a deer crashed through the windshield of his car, authorities said.

The Zeeland man was driving in Ottawa County’s Zeeland Township at about 8:30 in the morning when his car slammed into the deer with enough force that the animal broke through the windshield and then out the vehicle through the rear window.

The car then veered off the road and came to a stop in a ditch. The 55-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, The Grand Rapids Press reported.