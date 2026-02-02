Corktown bar shooting leaves one hospitalized, investigation underway

The Brief A shooting at a Corktown bar has one man recovering while an investigation is underway. It happened outside the UFO Bar on Saturday morning.



A shooting outside a Corktown bar has one man recovering while an investigation continues. Now FOX 2 is hearing from someone who says they saw it all unfold.

Big picture view:

It happened outside the UFO Bar where, as everyone was leaving early Saturday morning, something happened between a security guard and another man, which led to shots being fired and one person being struck.

The person who shot video of the incident spoke with FOX 2 but didn’t want to be identified. She lives in an apartment across the street from the bar and heard arguing.

Seconds later, she says she heard four or five gunshots.

She says police happened to be in the area and responded within seconds. They placed someone in handcuffs, later identified as a security guard, and tended to the person who was shot.

Dig deeper:

Detroit police tell FOX 2 the person who was shot also had a gun and fired first at the guard. The security guard, who police say was licensed to carry a gun, returned fire and struck the man. Police immediately started treating the man for his injuries, something the witness will never forget.

Police say they did recover both weapons, and the security guard was detained initially, then released while the investigation continues.

"They got him laid down. They rendered aid to him immediately. They worked together as a team. The cop that pulled in at an angle, there was actually another cop that was coming the opposite way down the street. They immediately started helping out, and there were probably four or five cop cars on scene before EMS even reached here," said the witness.

All of this happening feet away from the witness.