'It’s deplorable:' Police searching for two suspects in Oakland University stabbing

The Brief Oakland University was put under lockdown after a stabbing outside a dorm building Thursday night. Police say a fight broke out around 8:15 p.m. outside Van Wagoner Hall. As it was unfolding, the victim was stabbed multiple times. Most of the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 p.m.



A man was sent to the hospital after a stabbing outside a dorm at Oakland University, triggering a temporary campus lockdown and an ongoing search for two suspects.

Big picture view:

Police say a fight broke out around 8:15 p.m. outside Van Wagoner Hall. As it was unfolding, the male victim, not a student, was stabbed multiple times. Investigators say the stabbing happened outside, near the entrance to the building. He was let in to call the cops.

"It’s deplorable it shouldn’t happen anywhere, especially on a college campus," said former student Tyler Batts.

The victim was taken to McLaren Hospital for surgery and evaluation. Authorities say he is not a student and appears to be a visitor. No update on his condition from OU as of Friday.

Investigators say the victim and the two suspects don’t appear to be affiliated with Oakland University.

Dig deeper:

Police are searching for two men believed to be involved. The suspect who carried out the stabbing is described as a black male in his early twenties, about 5'8" to 5'10", with chin-length dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants, and white shoes with blue on the back.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his early twenties with short curly hair, wearing a camouflage jacket with a black hood, black pants, and black shoes.

"Obviously, be aware of your surroundings when you’re traveling around campus, be safe travel in groups. Anything suspicious call us," said Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon.

Authorities say the suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV from Hamilton Circle, heading east toward Rochester Hills.

What's next:

The campus was placed on lockdown following the incident. Most of the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 p.m., except Van Wagoner Hall, which remained closed while police processed the crime scene.

That final building restriction was lifted about an hour later.

Police say no further updates are expected today unless suspects are taken into custody.