Westland man charged with possession of child pornography

Terence Darell Gaines, Jr., 21, of Westland was arraigned Aug. 16 on charges of possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit the crime.

Gaines' defense attorney said that the person alleged to be in the material is 17-years-old.

The judge ordered Gaines to be held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. If he posts the bond, he will be held on a GPS tether and given a 10 p.m. curfew.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, "This office will aggressively prosecute those who commit crimes that put our children in harm’s way."

