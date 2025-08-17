Expand / Collapse search

Westland man charged with possession of child pornography

By Dave Herndon
Published  August 17, 2025 5:12pm EDT
Terence Darell Gaines

WESTLAND, MICH. (Fox 2) - Terence Darell Gaines, Jr., 21, of Westland was arraigned Aug. 16 on charges of possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit the crime. 

Gaines' defense attorney said that the person alleged to be in the material is 17-years-old. 

The judge ordered Gaines to be held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. If he posts the bond, he will be held on a GPS tether and given a 10 p.m. curfew. 

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, "This office will aggressively prosecute those who commit crimes that put our children in harm’s way."
 

