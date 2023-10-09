White House 2023 Christmas ornament unveiled

Expand / Collapse search

Ella Mercer
WASHINGTON - The official 2023 White House Christmas ornament features historic elements from Gerald Ford’s presidency.

The wreath-shaped ornament matches the Christmas decorations adorned by the Ford Christmas tree.

The back of the ornament honors President Ford’s Boy Scout troop, his golden retriever, and his time as a football player for the University of Michigan.

The White House Historical Association honors a different president or White House anniversary with each yearly Official White House Christmas ornament. Previous designs have included a Nixon-themed gingerbread house, a Johnson-themed Christmas tree, and an Eisenhower-themed helicopter.

This year’s ornament costs $24.95 online.