White House 2023 Christmas ornament unveiled
WASHINGTON - The official 2023 White House Christmas ornament features historic elements from Gerald Ford’s presidency.
The wreath-shaped ornament matches the Christmas decorations adorned by the Ford Christmas tree.
The back of the ornament honors President Ford’s Boy Scout troop, his golden retriever, and his time as a football player for the University of Michigan.
The White House Historical Association honors a different president or White House anniversary with each yearly Official White House Christmas ornament. Previous designs have included a Nixon-themed gingerbread house, a Johnson-themed Christmas tree, and an Eisenhower-themed helicopter.
This year’s ornament costs $24.95 online.