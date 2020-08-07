Expand / Collapse search

White House deputy press secretary, DNC Chair talk election race, job numbers

2020 Election
FOX 2 - Job numbers are out and both sides of the political aisle are sharing their take. 

Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press secretary shared some data on job creation and retention with FOX 2's Roop Raj. He also spoke about the country's response to the coronavirus with PPE supplies that the US has produced to respond to the pandemic under President Donald Trump's leadership.

Also joining Roop was the Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. Perez spoke about former Vice President Joe Biden's vision for the economy with a different take on job numbers amid the pandemic.

