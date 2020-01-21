White Wolf Japanese Patisserie opens in Clawson

White Wolf Japanese Patisserie is open now for business in Clawson.

Chef Doran Brooks, a renowned pastry chef has worked in Japan and in top restaurants and companies in the US such as Morimoto in NYC, Four Seasons, Google, YouTube, Pixar and more brings a unique fusion of French and Japanese treats to Clawson.

He joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the shop and to show us how to make one of their cookies, the black sesame shortbread cookie. You can get his recipe below.

BLACK SESAME SHORTBREAD COOKIE

Ingredients Units 1 Yield 1

Unsalted Butter grams 454

Granulated Sugar grams 100

Powdered Sugar grams 110

All Purpose Flour grams 250

Salt grams 2

Unsalted Butter grams 454

Granulated Sugar grams 100

Powdered Sugar grams 110

Black Sesame Paste grams 30

All Purpose Flour grams 250

Salt grams 2

Black Sesame Seeds For Decoration

Method:

1) Combine Butter, Sugar, Powdered Sugar, and Salt in mixing bowl with paddle attachment. Cream until light and fluffy. Add Flour in 2-3 additions.

2) Combine Butter, Sugar, Powdered Sugar, Salt, and Black Sesame Paste in mixing bowl with paddle attachment. Cream until light and fluffy. Add Flour in 2-3 additions.

3) Roll out each sheet to the same size, roughly 12" x 10". Place 1 sheet on top of the other. Roll the sheets together into a log. Roll the log into Black Sesame Seeds. Wrap the log in plastic and let rest in fridge for at least 4 hours. Cut the log into slices about 1/4" thick. Bake at 325*F for about 10 minutes, until lightly golden in color. Let cool, ready to serve.