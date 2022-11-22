Whitmer to appoint Kyra Bolden to Michigan Supreme Court

article

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court.

A spokesman says Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer's choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack.

An afternoon announcement is planned. Bolden is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years.

Bolden was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.

The 34-year-old Bolden will join the court in January after her House term expires.