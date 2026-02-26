'They want to be compensated:' UAW Stellantis workers react to not getting profit-sharing checks

The Brief UAW-represented Stellantis employees in North America are not getting profit-sharing checks from 2025. Profit-sharing check amounts have been steadily dropping. FOX 2 talked with autoworkers about their reactions to the news.



UAW workers were devastated after Stellantis announced the company would not be distributing profit-sharing checks following a multi-billion dollar deficit in 2025.

Autoworkers told FOX 2 morale has been low since learning the news.

Big picture view:

Some people saw it coming, but for many this was a surprise as this is the first time Stellantis hasn’t provided a profit-sharing bonus since the recession.

The Big Three all had tough years due to economic factors like interest rates, commitments to EVs, and tariff uncertainty, but Ford and GM both still provided profit-sharing checks.

Stellantis is working on making changes to turn the deficit around, but in the meantime, the autoworkers we spoke with are disheartened.

What they're saying:

Here’s what they had to say, as well as a few auto industry experts FOX 2 spoke with:

"We had a couple call FMLA at 10, walked off the line. Wow. They don’t even want to work. They want to be compensated," said autoworker Kenyatta Wesley.

"We have big changes coming in 2028, but that’s two years away," said autoworker Ronda Wise.

"We had this huge shift from the last presidential administration, where they went from being big boosters of electric vehicles to essentially doing everything they can in the current administration to stop them," said Oakland University Professor Michael Greiner. "And you see the automakers who invested in the EV space have to turn around, and that ends up hitting their profits pretty seriously."

"2025 was a rough year for Stellantis," said WWJ auto reporter Jeff Gilbert. "It’s probably where they hit bottom. They’re making a lot of changes and things are going to get better from there. They did not today, promise they would make money in 2026, but they did promise growth, so at least it seems they’re turning things around."

The other side:

Stellantis made a statement reading in part:

"As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees in 2025."

UAW President Shawn Fain also put out a fiery statement, which at the heart of it says these workers deserve their fair share.

"It’s a damn shame that autoworkers continue to pay the price for horrible mismanagement at Stellantis. We sounded the alarm on disgraced CEO Carlos Tavares and have been pushing the company to stop throwing money away to Wall Street and instead invest in the plants, products, and people that make this company run. In 2024 alone, Stellantis spent $8.3 billion on Wall Street payouts. This is the same old story in America that happens all too often where the profits are being shared, but not with the people who build the product. We will continue to push as a union for better management at Stellantis so autoworkers can get back to earning their fair share."