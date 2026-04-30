Why did Mallory McMorrow delete old social media postings?

The Brief U.S. Senate Candidate Mallory McMorrow is facing criticism for deleted social media postings. In them, she disparages Michigan's weather and posted, "cars are dead." Her campaign responded, framing the postings as "normal tweets by a normal person."



A candidate for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat is facing heat after she deleted thousands of old social media posts from her X account.

Old tweets from Mallory McMorrow, a Democratic state senator representing Royal Oak, have surfaced showing her criticizing the state's weather and its auto industry.

Responses from her campaign frame the old postings as "normal tweets by a normal person."

What we know:

McMorrow is among several candidates vying for one of the coveted seats in the U.S. Senate.

Recent reporting on the Democratic Primary in Michigan is shining a spotlight on the Royal Oak Democrat for old messages she has since removed form social media.

A native of New Jersey before living in California, McMorrow eventually moved to Michigan in 2016.

During her first years in the state, she commented on Michigan's bad weather, as well as tweeting that "cars are dead."

The other side:

McMorrow's campaign has responded to the reporting by saying "these are normal tweets by a normal person. Normal people complain about the weather. The Michigan sky does in fact sometimes ‘s*** ice.’ She stands by that."

In response to her comments about cars being dead, her campaign said she was lamenting that the way tech CEOs were talking, it would kill cars.

Zoom out:

McMorrow is not the only candidate from the Democratic primary field facing questions about deleted social media postings.

Abdul El-Sayed has also deleted old tweets.

His campaign said the tweets were prior to July 2023 and were deleted to prevent anything from being taken out of context.