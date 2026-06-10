Ypsilanti IHOP server assaulted on camera allegedly by two patrons

The Brief Two patrons at the Ypsilanti IHOP were caught on security video appearing to attack one of the restaurant's servers. A manager can be seen trying to calm the situation, but one of the patrons chases the server with a plate. The patrons then begin punching the server after she falls to the ground.



A police investigation is underway after two patrons at the Ypsilanti IHOP were caught on security video appearing to attack one of the restaurant's servers.

The incident happened Tuesday night, just before the restaurant was set to close.

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The owner contacted FOX 2 Problem Solvers because he wanted help locating the patrons involved. Surveillance video shows the patrons throwing food at the server. A manager can be seen trying to calm the situation, but one of the patrons chases the server with a plate.

The patrons then begin punching the server after she falls to the ground. The manager attempts to protect her, and one of the patrons throws the server's cell phone to the ground.

Police say the server sustained multiple injuries.

"My message is this: If you have an issue at a restaurant, discuss it politely," said owner Kal Farah. "It can easily be taken care of. If it's a financial issue, we're fortunate enough that we can comp the bill if you let us know that's truly the problem," the owner said. "To take it upon yourself to assault a server who's making $5 an hour plus tips isn't worth it. Incidents like this can discourage people from coming to work, and we need those workers in our workforce."

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There was also a man holding a child who was part of the group. Police say he did not participate in the attack, but investigators want to speak with him because none of the adults in the group paid for their food.

The restaurant owner says he is willing to offer a reward for information that helps police solve the case.

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