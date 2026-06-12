Livonia man charged in quadruple homicide that killed family members

The Brief A Livonia man is expected to be arraigned on four first-degree murder counts in connection with a quadruple homicide this week. Gage Pierce, 25, shot and killed his family in a mass shooting in a Livonia neighborhood on June 9.



Gage Pierce, 25, of Livonia has been charged in connection with the quadruple homicide earlier this week.

He allegedly shot and killed his parents, his brother, and his brother's girlfriend on June 9 before surrendering without incident.

What we know:

Gage is expected to be arraigned in Livonia district court on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm.

A motive was not provided in a news release announcing the charges, but police previously said the defendant had a "contentious" relationship with his parents.

"A whole family was wiped out. Very tragically, it is extremely hard to protect yourself from a murderer in your own home," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This domestic violence mass homicide could have happened anywhere and at any time. We will aggressively prosecute this defendant for his alleged actions."

The victims were identified as Naveah Finch, 21, of Warren, and Tanner Pierce, 22, Holly Kimball, 53, and Sterling Pierce, 58, all of Livonia.

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The backstory:

Livonia police say just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called out to a home on the 19300 block of Rensellor Road for a reported shots-fired incident. When they arrived, police say they saw a man exit the home with his hands up saying he shot his family members. He was arrested shortly after.

Police then entered the home, finding two people on the floor with gunshot wounds, and two more with wounds out in the backyard.

All four people, two men and two women, died at the scene.

Officials say three of the four victims were family members of the suspect. The fourth was in a relationship with one of the victims. The firearm was recovered at the scene by police.