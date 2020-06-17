Woman drives through Black Lives Matter protest crowd on Telegraph in Taylor

"It could have been a lot worse, my bike took a lot worse," said Peter Potoski.

Luckily Peter Potoski just got a little scratch on his leg at a Black Lives Matter rally Tuesday night in Taylor and there were no serious injuries.

"Apparently she just kept coming," the 71-year-old from Southgate said.

All of it was captured on Facebook video showing the woman's white Chevrolet Impala stopping on Goddard, a crowd of protesters surrounding her, and then she apparently stepped on the gas, running over Postoski's bike.

"I tried my best to get out of the way but it didn't work," he said. "This is not my first (BLM rally). I've gone to Riverview, Wyandotte, Southgate."

And why are these important for you?

"It's important for me because it's the right thing to do," he said. "It's a rainbow of people and a rainbow of beliefs and that's what makes America great, I think."

And throughout the discussion, Potoski really didn't focus much on the bike - choosing to focus more about what the bike symbolized.

"I lost my favorite mirror that was a Father's Day present from my daughter," he said.

And it was Peter's granddaughter that set up a GoFundMe account for the bike that raised over $700 in less than a day. But he is not going to buy a new bike. He wants to donate the money.

FOX 2: "Will you donate money to the Black Lives Matter movement?"

"I could sure. I'm not sure, I haven't really thought about that, but yes," he said.

Taylor police say that they have made contact with the woman and she's cooperating. Potoski is grateful to those who contributed, and it shows compassion which he says, is really the essence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It is the aspect of being kind to each other," he said. "And there's really no reason not to be."