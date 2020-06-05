Defunding the police is not what it sounds like, say activists and academics
"What we mean by dismantling and defunding the police, is instead of having our response to social ills be brute force, let's actually restore and heal and resolve," said activist Tristan Taylor.
Protesters want justice over video showing Washtenaw deputy punching woman
Protesters gathered to fight for justice outside the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
Detroit protest leader unenthusiastic after delivering list of 11 demands to Mayor Mike Duggan
Detroit Will Breathe is protesting again in Detroit at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Organizers said there is no end in sight in their protests.
Detroit protest leaders list ending Project Greenlight among 11 demands for Mayor Mike Duggan
Leaders of the Detroit protest group, Detroit Will Breathe, have listed 11 things they want the city of Detroit to do to make the streets safer for everyone.
Georgia state trooper tells protesters in viral video: 'I only kneel for ... God'
"God Bless him!" Ryan Fournier, founder and co-chairman of Students for Trump, wrote in a tweet.
Police investigate after offensive online post was made on hacked dermatology office accounts
Doctors and employees at Northwest Dermatology in Southfield are receiving death threats since they say someone hacked their social media accounts.
Design company makes Black Lives Matter yard signs for charity: 'this is a movement, not a moment'
Now Jenna and Mandell are teaming up with Signs by Tomorrow and are making hundreds more. This lifelong Detroiter says friends and neighbors and total strangers are purchasing them for $40 each with the proceeds going to the NAACP, The Detroit Justice Center and the Black Lives Matter Detroit Network.
On 11th night Detroit protest march goes to Algiers motel incident site from 1967 rebellion
"You are our hope, you are the promise ... everything that we've done, has been for this moment for you to recognize your value and your worth," said activist Monica Lewis Patrick.
Public defenders lead march for Black lives and against injustice
On Monday, Wayne County attorneys and peaceful protesters marched in solidarity from the federal courthouse to the Wayne County Jail and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. The Neighborhood Defender Service of Detroit led this charge.
Family of Black teen beaten with bicycle lock in racial attack says he has broken jaw
Eighteen-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. was beaten with a bike lock investigators say, by 42-year-old Lee Mouat, Jr. of Newport.
Former photojournalist exposes racist remarks on social media
Former photojournalist Dan Lippitt is making his Facebook page a billboard for ousting anyone posting racist remarks.
No curfew for protesters in Detroit as long as they remain peaceful, city leaders say
The no curfew response took a few days to achieve after protesting became violent in Detroit. But when Detroiters stood up for their city, Duggan says that sent a message that outsiders and agitators had to leave.
Demonstration held after Black Lives Matter message on Romeo landmark replaced with n-word
Demonstraters gathered to promote equality after a message supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement was painted over with the n-word.
Protesters push for defunding of police, Detroit Chief says it's not going to happen
Protesters across the country and in Detroit are calling for defunding of police forces but the city's chief of police said they need to focus on being professional.
City of Detroit will not renew curfew; 421 people arrested in 10 days of protests
The city provides updates, including that the 8 p.m. curfew will not be renewed and how many people were arrested over the last 10 days.
Planned protests against police brutality in Metro Detroit today
Demonstrations continue, calling for an end to police brutality. Here's a list of several planned protests happening across Metro Detroit today,
1,500 strong demonstrate in Troy protest against police brutality and racism
City officials say roughly 1,500 people joined the protest as part of the global response to the killing of George Floyd by an ex-Minneapolis cop.
Doctors across metro Detroit kneel in White Coats for Black Lives movement
Doctors across metro Detroit Friday took part in a White Coats for Black Lives movement, organized by a DMC doctor.
Statue of segregationist Dearborn Mayor Hubbard adorned in Black Lives Matter shirt before being removed
Earlier in the week it was adorned with a Black Lives Matter T-shirt as it stood north of the McFadden-Ross House as part of the Dearborn Historical Museum complex.
Detroit protests against police brutality, systemic racism for 8th night with message of unity
Demonstrations wrapped up after nearly six hours finishing at 10:30 p.m. outside where it began, Michigan Avenue and Third at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.