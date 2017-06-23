50,000 still without power
Thousands of people still are without power Friday morning after storms rolled through the area the night before.
'Charlie Newhart Presents All Laughs Matter Comedy Show' Thursdays in Wayne
Charlie Newhart joins us on The Nine to tell us more about his comedy show.
Med student creates Culinary Nutrition course at Wayne State University
Nathan Wood joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the course.
Get outdoors this winter at Huron-Clinton Metroparks
Jennifer Hollenbeck, Patrick Bigelow and Gary Hopp from Metroparks join us on The Nine.
RTA vote too close to call, but votes are trailing
At this time, voters in Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, and Washtenaw Counties appear to have rejected the tax increase that would expand public transportation in the Detroit Metro Area.
2 killed when train collides with car in Wayne
The Amtrack train was going from Chicago to Pontiac when the accident happened about 10:40 p.m.