Woman on meth tries to open emergency exit door on plane after showing signs of anxiety

A woman on meth attempted to open an emergency exit door during a Korean Air flight Thursday.

Police at Incheon International Airport told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the incident happened aboard a Korean Air flight from New York to Incheon, South Korea, when she attempted to open an emergency exit on the plane.

She was restrained by crew members on the plane and taken into custody by police when the plane arrived in South Korea.

The woman later tested positive for meth after a drug screening .

A Boeing Co. 777-300ER passenger aircraft operated by Korean Air Lines Co., on the tarmac at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea.

Before attempting to open the emergency exit door, the woman reportedly began showing signs of anxiety nearly 10 hours into the overseas flight, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The woman doesn't have a history of mental illness and entered South Korea after a six-month stay in New York.

According to the report, individuals who try to open an emergency exit door may face 10 years in prison, and may also face 10 years in prison or a fine of over $76,000 for the drug charges .

FOX Business has reached out to Korean Air for comment.

