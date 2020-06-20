Woman sent to hospital after being shot while in car

A woman is now recovering after a shooting that happened Friday night at 10:30 in the 7700 block of Auburn.

Detroit Police say, the 25-year-old woman was in her car, when she heard shots and felt pain.

Medics arrived to the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital, she’s expected to be okay.

Police have no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.