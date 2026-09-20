Woman stabbed to death while on break from work in Downtown Detroit

A woman was stabbed multiple times and died Sunday evening in Detroit. The woman was in an alley near the 600 block of Woodward, according to police.

According to police, the woman was in her 30s, and on a break from work at a nearby business, when she was stabbed in an alleyway by a man in his 40s.

Police say she ran to a nearby business for help. The suspect had fled.

He was arrested at Woodward Avenue and State Street.