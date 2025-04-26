Wyandotte firefighters rescue dog trapped under shed
The Wyandotte Fire Department was called to a house this week to rescue a dog that was trapped under a shed. (Photo courtesy of Wyandotte Firefighters IAFF Local 356)
WYANDOTTE, MICH (Fox 2) - When the call came in, members of the Wyandotte Fire Department didn't know what they were in for.
When they arrived at the house, they saw a dog, Rosie, who had managed to get herself trapped under a shed.
A short while later, after some digging and a little help from a battery-powered spreader, the crew was able to free Rosie. In return, they were treated to tail wags and several licks.