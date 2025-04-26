Wyandotte firefighters rescue dog trapped under shed

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Wyandotte Fire Department was called to a house this week to rescue a dog that was trapped under a shed. (Photo courtesy of Wyandotte Firefighters IAFF Local 356)

When the call came in, members of the Wyandotte Fire Department didn't know what they were in for.

When they arrived at the house, they saw a dog, Rosie, who had managed to get herself trapped under a shed.

A short while later, after some digging and a little help from a battery-powered spreader, the crew was able to free Rosie. In return, they were treated to tail wags and several licks.