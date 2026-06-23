YouTuber JiDion arrested in Woodhaven while attempting to confront alleged squatter

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The Brief A popular YouTuber was arrested while livestreaming in Woodhaven while trying to make contact with an alleged squatter. Adams' friend and fellow YouTuber, Skeeter Jean, says his Uncle Joe had been squatting in his grandmother's Woodhaven home. Police say they were originally called to the location by the management of a McDonald's pertaining to a large crowd gathering in the area.



A protest took place outside the police station in Woodhaven following the arrest of a popular YouTuber.

Big picture view:

On Monday, Jidon Adams, also known on YouTube as JiDion, was taken into custody while livestreaming Monday night outside a McDonald's, where he and his fans were attempting to make contact with an alleged squatter.

How did we get here?

Adams' friend and fellow YouTuber, Skeeter Jean, says his Uncle Joe had been squatting in his grandmother's Woodhaven home. That was when he says they decided to move JiDion into the home in an effort to get the relative to leave.

They say Joe then left for a nearby McDonald's, and that's where JiDion was arrested.

Now, the YouTubers are accusing the police of protecting the wrong person.

What they're saying:

Police say they were called to the location by the management pertaining to a large crowd gathering in the area. While there, officials say four people were arrested for Breach of Peace and Stalking.

Those who were arrested were held in jail overnight and were arraigned on Tuesday.

What's next:

A pretrial was scheduled for July 13.

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