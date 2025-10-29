Expand / Collapse search

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions agree to 4-year contract extension

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 29, 2025 11:37am EDT
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

    • Aidan Hutchinson signed a 4-year extension with the Detroit Lions.
    • Hutchinson has become a cornerstone of the Lions defense since being drafted in 2022.

(FOX 2) - Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions star defensive end, will be staying with the team for at least the next four years, his agent announced on Wednesday.

The edge rusher signed an extension with the team, according to Mike McCartney, who represents Hutchinson.

The Oct. 29 announcement is the latest in a series of teams signing defensive ends to new contracts, following in the footsteps of Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby.

The first-round draft pick was taken second by Detroit in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since returning from a devastating leg injury in 2024, Hutchinson has also returned to form, including recording six sacks and several forced fumbles this season.

The Source: Previous reporting and an update from NFL Agent Mike McCartney.

