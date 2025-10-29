Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions agree to 4-year contract extension

article

Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions star defensive end, will be staying with the team for at least the next four years, his agent announced on Wednesday.

The edge rusher signed an extension with the team, according to Mike McCartney, who represents Hutchinson.

The Oct. 29 announcement is the latest in a series of teams signing defensive ends to new contracts, following in the footsteps of Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby.

The first-round draft pick was taken second by Detroit in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since returning from a devastating leg injury in 2024, Hutchinson has also returned to form, including recording six sacks and several forced fumbles this season.

