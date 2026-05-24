Cade Cunningham named to ALL-NBA first team; Jalen Duren makes third team

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The Detroit Pistons' season ended last Sunday with a blowout loss in the second round of the playoffs, but after a 60-win regular season, the accolades for players keep coming.

Superstar Cade Cunningham was named First team All-NBA, and teammate Jalen Duren made the Third team All-NBA, meaning they are considered to be among the 15 best players in the league.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 01: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Day'Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 1 Expand

Cunningham, who averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game was joined by league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama on the first team. The second team was Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson. Duren was joined on the third team by Jalen Johnson, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey and Chet Holmgren.

Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Lebron James, who had made one of the top three teams for 21-consecutive seasons, didn't make the cut this year, having missed to many games to qualify.