Dearborn High alumnus 4th overall pick in Canadian Football League draft

Ali Saad, a defensive end, from Bowling Green State University and an alumnus of Dearborn High School was the first defensive lineman and fourth overall pick in Tuesday night's Canadian Football League Draft.

Saad has started 26 straight games for the Falcons as a defensive end, but may shift to defensive tackle in the CFL, based on his size. He was a 2025 Academic All-MAC selection.

Saad started his college career at Minnesotta in 2020, but transferred to BGSU for 2021 and played there the last four seasons.

He is a native of Windsor, Ontario, before moving to Michigan to and playing high school football in Dearborn.