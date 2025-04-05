Desmond Bane scores 38 in the Grizzlies’ 109-103 victory over the Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 38 points, Zach Edey had a career-high 21 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Detroit Pistons 109-103 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant was a late scratch for the Grizzlies, who had lost seven of nine, because of an illness. Jaren Jackson had 27 points and 11 rebounds.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 5: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 5, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that Expand

Cade Cunningham, returning after missing six games with a calf strain, had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost three of four. Ausar Thompson added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Detroit trailed 91-85 when center Isaiah Stewart sat with five fouls. With Detroit’s usual starter, Jalen Duren, missing the game with an injury, the Pistons were forced to use 6-foot-6 Thompson against the 7-3 3/4 Edey.

The Pistons were as close as 93-91 with four minutes left, but struggled to stop the Grizzlies around the rim. Bane hit a 3-pointer to make it 104-98 with 56 seconds left and Memphis wrapped it up at free-throw line.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Memphis has beaten the Pistons nine straight times. Detroit’s last win came on May 6, 2021.

Pistons: Duren missed the game with a contusion of the peroneal nerve in his right leg.

Key moment

Detroit was within two with 3:56 left, but Thompson fouled Santi Aldama on a 3-point attempt, then could only split a pair of free throws at the other end.

Key stat

Memphis struggled from the field in the first half, shooting 36.7% (18-49) and making just four of 18 3-point attempts (22.2%), but only trailed by one point at the intermission by grabbing 11 of 30 (36.7%) offensive-rebound opportunities. The Grizzlies finished the half with a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points.

Up next

Memphis is at Charlotte on Tuesday night. The Pistons host Sacramento on Monday night.