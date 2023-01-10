Detroit Lions home and away opponents announced for 2023 season

The season may be over, but one couldn't blame Lions' fans for eying the coming football season and what surprises it may hold.

After a 9-8 record, which included a 5-1 divisional record and several major offensive milestones, Detroit can already start to prepare for its 2023-24 season.

The schedule itself has yet to be determined, but we at least know who the Lions will play at home and away:

Home games

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks

Away Games

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens

At first sight, the home games look appetizing. Beyond the divisional opponents, only one team on the schedule came away with a winning record from the regular schedule: the Seahawks - and we all know how we feel about them right now.

The away schedule doesn't look as easy. Several teams haven't finished playing this year after making it to the playoffs, including Super Bowl favorites Kansas City. The Lions may also end up playing against Tom Brady if the quarterback can't pull himself away from the game.

Trips to Baltimore and Dallas don't promise to be any easier either.