Detroit Lions re-signing Graham Glasgow to 3-year, $20 million deal, according to reports

Graham Glasgow will be with the Detroit Lions for another three years, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that the team is re-signing Glasgow to a $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed.

Lions are re-signing guard Graham Glasgow to a 3-year, $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The guard started his NFL career with the Lions before leaving for the Denver Broncos. He returned to Detroit last year.