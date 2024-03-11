Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Lions re-signing Graham Glasgow to 3-year, $20 million deal, according to reports

Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Graham Glasgow #60 of the Detroit Lions stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit,

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Graham Glasgow will be with the Detroit Lions for another three years, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that the team is re-signing Glasgow to a $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million guaranteed.

The guard started his NFL career with the Lions before leaving for the Denver Broncos. He returned to Detroit last year.

