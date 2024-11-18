The Brief The Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favorites after demolishing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season in an away match against the Buffalo Bills Detroit is on an eight-game win streak and is considered by many to be among the best teams in the NFL



Here's a new one: The Detroit Lions are favorites to win the Super Bowl.

After another 60-minute romp through Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a loss for the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, it is the Lions with the best odds to win the last game of the season.

Betting odds have placed Detroit at +420 while the Chiefs are listed at +500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Even as winning becomes more the norm in Detroit, this is unfamiliar territory for the Lions. But so are the records they're breaking and the scores they're putting up on opposing teams.

On Sunday, it was the Jaguars who became the second opponent to give up 52 points to the Lions in a single game. But while their previous victory with that many points was ushered in with special teams dominance, yesterday's showing was a different kind of game.

Between beating two other division leading-teams and crushing lesser foes, Detroit sits atop the NFC and is primed to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Previously holding the position were the Chiefs who were on a nine-game win streak before losing their first of the season to the Buffalo Bills. Between those two teams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Lions, all four have the best odds of winning the Super Bowl.