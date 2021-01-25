Macomb County man accused of cheating investors out of $19 million to fuel gambling habit
A man from Macomb County has been charged with cheating investors to fuel a gambling addiction. He allegedly spent as much as $1 million on Daily 3 and Daily 4 Michigan lottery tickets every week.
Win $1K on Penn State/Ohio State with FOX Super 6
No. 13 Buckeyes hosts the Nittany Lions on BTN Wednesday night.
Super Bowl odds: Chiefs open as favorites over Buccaneers
Oddsmakers like Kansas City to win a second straight Super Bowl, making the Chiefs a field goal or better favorite to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.