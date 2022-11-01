Detroit Lions trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota for draft picks

article

The Detroit Lions are sending tight T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings as the team continues its rebuild and searches for a second win.

The Lions agreed to a trade that sends Hockenson to the in-division rival in exchange for Minnesota's 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions are sending a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick with Hockenson for the deal.

The Vikings made the deal after losing tight end Irv Smith Jr. is injured.

The Vikings are 6-1 this season. The Lions are 1-6.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.