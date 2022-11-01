Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Lions trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota for draft picks

By FOX 2 Staff
Detroit Lions
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Lions are sending tight T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings as the team continues its rebuild and searches for a second win.

The Lions agreed to a trade that sends Hockenson to the in-division rival in exchange for Minnesota's 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions are sending a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick with Hockenson for the deal.

The Vikings made the deal after losing tight end Irv Smith Jr. is injured. 

The Vikings are 6-1 this season. The Lions are 1-6.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.