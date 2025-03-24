Detroit Tigers Opening Day tickets still available for game against White Sox

The Brief Detroit Tigers Opening Day is April 4 at Comerica Park. Both seats and standing room only tickets are still available for the game.



Baseball fans, it's almost time!

With Opening Day a little over a week away, tickets are still available to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. April 4.

DETROIT, UNITED STATES - 2024/06/13: Tiger decoration at the entrance, an architectural feature of Comerica Park, the home baseball stadium of the MLB Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tigers Opening Day tickets

As of Monday, March 24, SeatGeek has seats available for under $100, with both single seats and several grouped seat tickets available. Buying from MLB.com will cost you more for an actual seat, with the cheapest seats starting above $200.

Standing room only tickets are available from both websites, with options around $90 available on both SeatGeek and MLB.com.

How to watch Tigers Opening Day

Can't make it to Detroit for Opening Day? Catch all the action live on FOX 2.

Before the game gets underway, FOX 2 will have The Nine live from the field, followed by a two-hour pregame show at 10 a.m.

At noon, we hand over to FanDuel Sports Network pregame coverage ahead of the first pitch.

You can watch it all live on FOX 2 via cable, antenna, or other TV provider.

After the game, we'll stream our postgame coverage LIVE on FOX 2 and FOX LOCAL.

What other Tigers games will FOX 2 air?

Opening Day is just the beginning of the simulcast games airing live on FOX 2.

Check out the full simulcast schedule below.