Detroit's Ilitch Companies invests in PWHL as league comes to the city

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The Brief Ilitch Companies has invested in the PWHL as the league expands to Detroit. Ilitch Companies and Canadian-based Kilmer Sports Ventures were announced Monday as the league's first outside investors.



The Professional Women's Hockey League has its first outside investors, and one of them is Detroit's Ilitch Companies.

The league announced Monday that Ilitch Companies, the parent company of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, has invested in the PWHL, along with Canadian-based Kilmer Sports Ventures. Since the league was launched in 2023, it has been supported solely by Mark and Kimbra Walter.

"Kimbra and I are incredibly proud of what the PWHL has accomplished in a short time and are excited about what it can achieve moving forward," said Mark Walter, Chairman and CEO of TWG Global. "As we continue building the PWHL for the long term, we’re thrilled to welcome Kilmer Sports Ventures and Ilitch Companies as partners. They bring tremendous experience in professional hockey and a deep commitment to women’s sports, and they share our vision for the future as we continue growing the league."

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This investment out of Detroit comes as the city gets a PWHL team. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, and manages Little Caesars Arena, where Detroit's PWHL team will play.

"The PWHL's rise has been one of the most compelling stories in professional sports, and we are proud to be part of that story," said Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Companies. "Investing in the PWHL means an opportunity to broaden the game’s reach, connect with new fans, and create pathways for athletes for generations to come. Our organization has long believed in the power of hockey to bring communities together and open doors for the next generation. From supporting youth and amateur hockey for nearly 60 years to investing in the future of women’s professional hockey, we are proud to help advance the game at every level."

Chris Ilitch has already been a prominent face surrounding PWHL Detroit. He was there when the league announced an expansion to Detroit this spring, and he was onstage to welcome the team's first draft pick, Swiss goaltender Andrea Brändli, last week.