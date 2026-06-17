LIVE: PWHL Draft updates from Detroit as 12 teams pick players from stacked prospect pool

The PWHL's 12 teams are selecting new players from a stacked pool of prospects Wednesday in Detroit.

Heading into the Draft, 236 players declared eligibility, a record-high number of players looking to suit up in a PWHL jersey next season.

This includes five players who won gold at the Olympics this year: Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, Tessa Janecke, and Abbey Murphy.

Other players hailing from countries represented in the Olympics in 2206 include five from Germany, four from Finland, three from Italy, two from Sweden, two from Switzerland, one from Japan, and one from France.

See the full list of declared players here.

This story will be updated live as teams make their picks starting at 5 p.m. June 17. Six rounds will take place.

(Photo: Amber Eikenberry)

PWHL Draft order

The Draft order released by the league has shifted a bit with some trades between teams.

MORE: PWHL exec addresses Draft order

Here is the current Draft order as of Wednesday afternoon:

1 | 1

Vancouver Goldeneyes

1 | 2

Seattle Torrent

1 | 3

PWHL Las Vegas (via Detroit)

1 | 4

PWHL San Jose

1 | 5

PWHL Las Vegas

1 | 6

PWHL Hamilton

1 | 7

New York Sirens

1 | 8

Toronto Sceptres

1 | 9

Minnesota Frost

1 | 10

Boston Fleet

1 | 11

Ottawa Charge

1 | 12

Montréal Victoire

2 | 13

PWHL Las Vegas (via Vancouver)

2 | 14

Seattle Torrent

2 | 15

PWHL Detroit

2 | 16

PWHL San Jose

2 | 17

Vancouver Goldeneyes (via Las Vegas)

2 | 18

PWHL Hamilton

2 | 19

New York Sirens

2 | 20

Toronto Sceptres

2 | 21

Minnesota Frost

2 | 22

PWHL Detroit (via Boston)

2 | 23

Ottawa Charge

2 | 24

Montréal Victoire

3 | 25

Vancouver Goldeneyes

3 | 26

Seattle Torrent

3 | 27

Boston Fleet (via Detroit)

3 | 28

PWHL San Jose

3 | 29

PWHL Las Vegas

3 | 30

PWHL Hamilton

3 | 31

New York Sirens

3 | 32

Toronto Sceptres

3 | 33

Minnesota Frost

3 | 34

PWHL Detroit (via Boston)

3 | 35

Ottawa Charge

3 | 36

Montréal Victoire

4 | 37

Vancouver Goldeneyes

4 | 38

Seattle Torrent

4 | 39

PWHL Detroit

4 | 40

PWHL San Jose

4 | 41

PWHL Las Vegas

4 | 42

PWHL Hamilton

4 | 43

New York Sirens

4 | 44

Toronto Sceptres

4 | 45

Minnesota Frost

4 | 46

Boston Fleet

4 | 47

Ottawa Charge

4 | 48

Montréal Victoire

5 | 49

PWHL Las Vegas (via Vancouver)

5 | 50

Seattle Torrent

5 | 51

PWHL Detroit

5 | 52

PWHL San Jose

5 | 53

PWHL Las Vegas

5 | 54

PWHL Hamilton

5 | 55

New York Sirens

5 | 56

Toronto Sceptres

5 | 57

Minnesota Frost

5 | 58

Boston Fleet

5 | 59

Ottawa Charge

5 | 60

Montréal Victoire

6 | 61

Vancouver Goldeneyes

6 | 62

Seattle Torrent

6 | 63

PWHL Detroit

6 | 64

PWHL San Jose

6 | 65

PWHL Las Vegas

6 | 66

PWHL Hamilton

6 | 67

New York Sirens

6 | 68

Toronto Sceptres

6 | 69

Minnesota Frost

6 | 70

Boston Fleet

6 | 71

Ottawa Charge

6 | 72

Montréal Victoire