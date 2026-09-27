Jahmyr Gibbs' 3 touchdowns lead Detroit to slim victory over Jets

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions catches the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Ford Field on September 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions struggled on defense the first two weeks of the season, so a defensive strip sack to end the game was the perfect ending for the Lions. They won 31-24 over the Jets Sunday afternoon. Chuck Clark broke through the line and knocked the ball out of Geno Smith's hands with under a minute to play. Jack Campbell recovered for the Lions, who ran out the clock with a kneel down.

After a scoreless first quarter where both teams made multiple defensive stops, the Lions came alive, going up 10-7 at halftime and then 24-10 before the Jets stormed back to tie it with 4:03 to play.

The Lions then marched quickly down the field with Isaac TeSlaa taking a huge chunk of the yards as they scored the game's final points and wound up winning 31-24.

The Jets (1-2) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Geno Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert, a 23-yard throw to Garrett Wilson and a 2-point conversion pass to Sterling Shepard to make it 24-all.

New York’s defense — led by head coach Aaron Glenn, Detroit’s former defensive coordinator — then had two blown coverages as Goff and Gibbs marched the Lions down the field to quickly regain the lead.

With a chance to tie or perhaps go for the win, the Jets were on the Detroit 28 when Smith lost a fumble after blitzing safety Chuck Clark sacked him. That sealed it for the Lions.

Smith finished 31 of 37 for 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had 10 catches for 107 yards and a TD, but was on the sideline on the final offensive play after getting banged up.

Goff was 25 of 32 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Eight different Lions receivers caught passes from Jared Goff as he spread the ball around. Jahmyr Gibbs went for 99 rushing yards and added two touchdowns on the ground. He added another score and 65 more yards receiving, while backup running back Sionne Vaki had a career high in carries and yards.

The Lions got off to a slow start against Glenn, who was Dan Campbell’s defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024. Detroit put the ball in Gibbs’ hands to set up Jake Bates’ 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

New York’s offense suddenly started moving the ball on the ensuing possession as Smith completed passes on four straight snaps for 72 yards. Rookie Kenyon Sadiq fully extended on a 24-yard touchdown catch in tight coverage put the Jets up 7-3. Sadiq had seven receptions for 105 yards and the score.

Detroit converted a fourth-and-2 from the New York 9 with a pass to Isaac TeSlaa to set up Goff’s 4-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s back shoulder for a 10-7 lead late in the first half.

It extended Goff’s streak with a touchdown pass to 26 games and was St. Brown’s fifth catch for a score in 10 quarters this season.

DJ Wonnum led the Lions defense with two sacks, Alim McNeil added a sack and Aiden Hutchison and Skyler Gil-Howard combined for another.

Injuries

Jets: RB Breece Hall left with a thigh injury. ... LG Dylan Parham hurt a knee.

Up next

Jets: At Chicago next Sunday.

Lions: At Carolina next Sunday night.