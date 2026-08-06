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Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions reach three-year, $67.5 million agreement

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Lions
Published August 6, 2026 5:37 PM EDT
Published August 6, 2026 5:37 PM EDT
Lions Training Camp - D.J. Wonnum Interview
Lions Training Camp - D.J. Wonnum Interview

Lions Training Camp - D.J. Wonnum Interview

Dan Miller sat down with the Lions new defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum to discuss joining the team this offseason, his thoughts on his teammates and his shocking career stats against the Bears.

The Brief

    • Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions agreed on a massive new contract.
    • Gibbs is now the highest-paid running back after signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $75.75 million

(FOX 2) - Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions star back, is now the NFL's highest paid running back.

Gibbs signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $51.5 million guaranteed.

The record-breaking contract extension follows weeks of discussion between Gibbs and the team as the Lions weighed how much more to offer him.

The deal was announced by his agent Todd France on his Instagram.

The Source: Todd France, Jahmyr Gibbs' agent, was cited for this story. 

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