Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions reach three-year, $67.5 million agreement

The Brief Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions agreed on a massive new contract. Gibbs is now the highest-paid running back after signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $75.75 million



Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions star back, is now the NFL's highest paid running back.

Gibbs signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $51.5 million guaranteed.

The record-breaking contract extension follows weeks of discussion between Gibbs and the team as the Lions weighed how much more to offer him.

The deal was announced by his agent Todd France on his Instagram.