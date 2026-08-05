Michigan primary results: Bouchard takes on Hines for open John James House seat

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The Brief Michael Bouchard will run against Christina Hines for gubernatorial candidate John James' former US House seat. Bouchard, the son of the Oakland County sheriff, is a military veteran who served in Iraq and at the southern border. Hines is an attorney and former prosecutor for Wayne and Washtenaw counties, the latter of which working on the Special Victims Unit.



The race to replace Michigan US Rep John James is set - as Republican Michael Bouchard will face Democrat Christina Hines this November.

Michael Bouchard, Christina Hines win

Bouchard is the son of the longtime Oakland County Sheriff and an Army National Guard captain. Hines is a Warren attorney and former prosecutor.

The backstory:

The seat for the 10th District is open after James, who served two terms, launched his bid for governor.

The 10th District includes southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.

Bouchard won the Republican race going away, with 72 percent of the vote.

He defeated a field of three other candidates with the closest being Justin Kirk, the runner-up with 18.1 percent, followed by Robert Lulgjuraj (5.8) and Steffan Demetropoulos (3.9).

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Like James, Bouchard has President Donald Trump's endorsement. Bouchard is a Bronze Star recipient and was a member of the 82nd and the 101st Airborne Divisions. He also served in Iraq and at the southern border.

The other side:

Hines won with 47 percent of the vote, defeating Eric Chung (29.7) and former Pontiac Mayor and State Rep. Tim Greimel (23.3).

Related: District 13 Primary – Donavan McKinney ousts Shri Thanedar

Hines, worked in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. In 2021 went to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office as chief of the Special Victims Unit and Appeals.

What's next:

Bouchard and Hines advance to the Nov. 4th general election.

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