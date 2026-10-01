Jalen Duren agrees to $200M deal with Detroit Pistons, ESPN reports

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The Brief Pistons player Jalen Duren has agreed to a $200M five year deal with the Pistons. The report came on Thursday night from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, who broke the news that All-NBA center Duren has agreed to a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons.



Jalen Duren has agreed to a massive $200 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Duren signs a five-year deal with the Pistons

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 9: Jaylon Tyson #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons goes up for the rebound during the game on May 9, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agre Expand

What we know:

The Detroit Pistons are going from a franchise full of questions to settling all the upheaval caused by the Jalen Duren contract issue.

The report came on Thursday night from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, who broke the news that All-NBA center Duren has agreed to a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons.

Averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, Duren's decision finally ends the summer-long dispute between the big man and Detroit.

GM Trajan Langdon gave a midnight deadline to get this situation cleared up and luckily for both sides, and Pistons fans, Duren is here to stay.

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