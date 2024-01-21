Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured together as they cheer on Travis at Chiefs playoff game

article

Let the games begin - Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift are finally cheering Travis on together!

The two were pictured together in a sports box at Highland Stadium in Buffalo before the Chiefs and Bills faced off in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday night.

This is the first time Travis' brother Jason and Taylor Swift have been pictured together since the pair went public in September, and is reportedly their first time meeting.

Their meeting comes as retirement rumors swirl about Jason after reports he told teammates this season would be his last.

The Eagles icon addressed the rumors in a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I really don't, there's just too much emotion in the moment, there's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision." Kelce said.

Kelce added that he's "not trying to be dramatic" and further delay announcing his future plans. When he is prepared to announce his future plans, Kelce said it will be "definitive" and "pays respect to a lot of people."



