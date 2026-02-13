2 killed in head-on crash on Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township

article

A head-on crash on Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township on Thursday killed two people.

Police said a Dodge Caravan and Buick Encore were traveling south of Hall Road when they collided just before 4 p.m. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.