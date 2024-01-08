Jim Harbaugh evades NFL coaching questions ahead of College Football Championship

It's been a little more than nine years since Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to lead the Michigan Wolverines. Nearly a decade since he left the NFL to come back home, he's got his team ready to play for a national title – all while questions about his future swirl once again.

Michigan will face Washington at NRG Stadium on Monday with it all on the line. After taking care of business against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, they're now facing the only other undefeated team in college football: the Washington Huskies.

The two will be playing in the same conference next year. Beyond that, they share little in terms of common games, aside from each team's drubbing of Michigan State University earlier this season.

By Tuesday morning, Michigan fans will either still be celebrating or in mourning. And, depending on what Harbaugh does, the mourning could continue for a while. That's because there is a chance that, regardless of how this matchup shakes out, he will leave his alma mater for the NFL after it's over.

When asked at media day ahead of the game, he dismissed any NFL-related questions. Even the question about whether Monday night's game will impact his decision either way.

"No idea about that," he said. "Couldn't be more happy to be here."

He was even asked about what Michigan football looks like next year with J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, and others expected to enter the NFL Draft. And yet, he said he'll focus on that later.

"I'll gladly talk about the future next week," Harbaugh said. "And I hope to have one. How about that? Future? I hope to have one."

Harbaugh, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 against his brother, John, has said he has unfinished business in the past.

Monday is the college football playoff and it's also known in the NFL as Black Monday due to the number of NFL head coaches who are out of jobs at the end of the NFL season. Those jobs already include the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Los Angeles Chargers. That list could grow throughout the day and Harbaugh could very well consider a role with any of those teams.

The only thing Harbaugh is focused on – and Michigan fans as well – is Monday night's championship game. A win cements his legacy, regardless of what happens next.

Information from FOX Sports was used in this report.