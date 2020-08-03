Matthew Stafford tests positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has tested positive for COVID-19, FOX 2 has confirmed.

Stafford was placed on the team's COVID-19 injured reserve list on Saturday after the tests were done last week. FOX 2 learned he tested negative twice last week until a third test was done Friday, which came back positive.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report the positive tests.

The Lions star QB was listed on the team's injured reserve list on Saturday, meaning he tested positive or came into close contact with a known infected person.

Stafford is the first starting quarterback to be placed on any team's COVID-19 list.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is a temporary injured reserve list set up due to the ongoing coronavirus. Players who test positive but are asymptomatic can return 10 days after the first test or five days after the first test but with two confirmed negative tests.

Players who show symptoms cannot be cleared until at least 10 days from the time symptoms first occurred