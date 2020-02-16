Michigan routs Indiana 89-65, helps NCAA Tournament chances

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 16 points and was one of five to score in double digits for Michigan in an 89-65 win over Indiana on Sunday.

The Wolverines (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten) have won three straight for the first time since opening the season with seven wins.

Michigan's Zavier Simpson had 12 points and 11 assists. Reserve Brandon Johns scored 14, Eli Brooks had 13 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 points, appearing to overcome an injury scare late in the game.

The Hoosiers (16-9, 6-8) have lost five of their last six games.

The slump puts even more pressure on coach Archie Miller to figure out how to turn his team around quickly enough to earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in his three years.

Indiana senior De'Ron Davis scored a career-high 18 points and Alijami Durham had 17 points.

The Wolverines were in control for much of the game with Simpson leading the way, setting the tempo and making the right pass at the right time.

Michigan took a 14-12 lead on Brooks' 3-pointer and stayed ahead the rest of the game, going ahead by as much as 12 points before being ahead 41-34 at halftime.

Indiana did not put up much of a fight to come back in the second half, falling behind by 20 points with 12:43 left after the Wolverines went on an 11-1 run.

MAKING A MARK

Simpson and fellow senior Jon Teske set a school record with 105 victories in their careers.

WELCOME BACK

More than 100 former Michigan players, staff members and managers returned for an annual reunion and were celebrated on the court before the game.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have hurt their shot at making the NCAA Tournament because of their road woes, falling to 1-6 as visitors in the Big Ten.

Michigan: The Wolverines have boosted their chances of going to the NCAA Tournament in coach Juwan Howard's first season by winning five of six games after a season-high, four-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Michigan: Plays at Rutgers on Wednesday night.