Michigan vs UConn: Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 in NCAA Basketball Title
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Wolverines beat the UConn Huskies, winning the NCAA Basketball National Championship, 69-63.
The Michigan Wolverines (36-3) faced the UConn Huskies (34-5) for the NCAA tournament championship.
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The Michigan Wolverines (36-3) faced the UConn Huskies (34-5) for the NCAA tournament championship. Michigan's win tonight would be the first by a Big 10 school since 2000 and the Wolverine's first since 1989.
In 2013, Michigan lost to Louisville in the championship game, and in 1992 and 1993, when the Fab Five-led squads lost to Duke and infamously in Chris Webber's time-out game, to North Carolina.
Michigan and U-Conn are playing on TBS, TNT and TrU TV with the game tip-off starting at 8:50 p.m.
At Half
The Wolverines were up at the half with the score being 33-29.
UConn won the opening tip to start the first half, but both teams came up empty on their first possessions. Michigan broke through first, taking an early 2-0 lead before UConn answered to tie it at 2-2.
The Wolverines took advantage of the free-throw line following a shooting foul, helping extend their lead. The half continued on with the Huskies eventually finding momentum, taking the lead and tripping up Michigan's offense.
It would become a one-point difference game with Michigan and UConn responding to each other.
They ended the half with 33-29 on the board.
Second Half
The Wolverines bounced back after a slog in the first half. Elliot Cadeau led Michigan with 19 points, including the team’s first 3, which came 7:04 into the second half.
UConn fought to the finish as Solo Ball banked in a 3 to cut it to four with 37 seconds left — and after two missed free throws, UConn’s Alex Karaban barely hit the rim on a 3 that would’ve cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left.
Fans celebrate
Michigan would win 69-63, leading to celebrations across Ann Arbor and the state.
Fans could be seen climbing trees and lighting couches on fire, a sight that could be seen in the air as SkyFOX flew over to view the celebration.