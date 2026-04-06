Michigan vs UConn: Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 in NCAA Basketball Title

The Brief The Michigan Wolverines have won their first natty since 1989 in the Basketball Title. Their win tonight would be the first by a Big 10 school since 2000. In 2013, Michigan lost to Louisville in the championship game, and in 1992 and 1993, when the Fab Five led squads lost to Duke and infamously in Chris Webber's time-out game, to North Carolina.



The Michigan Wolverines beat the UConn Huskies, winning the NCAA Basketball National Championship, 69-63.

The Michigan Wolverines (36-3) faced the UConn Huskies (34-5) for the NCAA tournament championship.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Wolverines (36-3) faced the UConn Huskies (34-5) for the NCAA tournament championship. Michigan's win tonight would be the first by a Big 10 school since 2000 and the Wolverine's first since 1989.

In 2013, Michigan lost to Louisville in the championship game, and in 1992 and 1993, when the Fab Five-led squads lost to Duke and infamously in Chris Webber's time-out game, to North Carolina.

Michigan and U-Conn are playing on TBS, TNT and TrU TV with the game tip-off starting at 8:50 p.m.

Related article

At Half

The Wolverines were up at the half with the score being 33-29.

UConn won the opening tip to start the first half, but both teams came up empty on their first possessions. Michigan broke through first, taking an early 2-0 lead before UConn answered to tie it at 2-2.

The Wolverines took advantage of the free-throw line following a shooting foul, helping extend their lead. The half continued on with the Huskies eventually finding momentum, taking the lead and tripping up Michigan's offense.

It would become a one-point difference game with Michigan and UConn responding to each other.

They ended the half with 33-29 on the board.

Second Half

The Wolverines bounced back after a slog in the first half. Elliot Cadeau led Michigan with 19 points, including the team’s first 3, which came 7:04 into the second half.

UConn fought to the finish as Solo Ball banked in a 3 to cut it to four with 37 seconds left — and after two missed free throws, UConn’s Alex Karaban barely hit the rim on a 3 that would’ve cut the deficit to one with 17 seconds left.

Fans celebrate

Michigan would win 69-63, leading to celebrations across Ann Arbor and the state.

Fans could be seen climbing trees and lighting couches on fire, a sight that could be seen in the air as SkyFOX flew over to view the celebration.