Cavs top Pistons 116-109, pull series within 2-1

The Pistons trailed by 17 points in the first half, fought back to take small leads several times in the third and fourth quarters, but it just wasn't quite enough.

The Cavs' James Harden just refused to let his team lose, hitting several clutch shots in the fourth quarter. Harden ended the game with 19 points in 40 minutes, leading all players in minutes, despite being the oldest player on either team.

Game three was closer than the first two, but the Cavs emerged with a 116-109 victory.

Cade Cunningham posted a 27-point triple-double for the Pistons. He also had 8 turnovers though. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 35 points, including a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds to play as the Cavs looked to ice the game.

Tobias Harris added 21 points for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer with 3:14 remaining tied it at 104 before Cleveland, which is unbeaten in five playoff home games, was able to seize control.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 9: Jaylon Tyson #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons goes up for the rebound during the game on May 9, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden bounced back from back-back mistake filled games and Jarrett Allen scored 18 for the Cavaliers, who will look to even the series when they host Game 4 on Monday night.

Mitchell reached 2,000 career postseason points in his 73rd game, tied for third-fastest among active players and ninth in NBA history.

Max Strus intercepted an inbound pass by Cunningham at midcourt and made a breakaway layup with 2:28 left.

Harden, who drew plenty of criticism for turnovers in the clutch in the first two games, kept the Cavaliers in front with big shots. The 17-year veteran hit a 16-foot step-back jumper to extend the lead to 108-104. After a driving dunk by Cunningham, Harden made a floating 7-footer to put the lead back up to four.

Cunningham responded with a 3-pointer before Harden provided the decisive blow with 25 seconds remaining on a step-back 3-pointer while being guarded by Harris to make it 113-109.

Robinson was short on a 3-pointer after a timeout and Mitchell made three free throws down the stretch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.