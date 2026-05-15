Pistons face elimination in Game 6 as they trail 3-2 in the Conference Semifinals
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Pistons are heading into Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals facing possible elimination if they lose one more time against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Big picture view:
Detroit is desperate for a win Friday night after losing to Cleveland on Wednesday in overtime, 117-113. They started the series strong, taking two wins at home. However, the Cavaliers responded with their own two wins in Cleveland.
Now, the series is 3-2 and Detroit could be booted from the NBA playoffs if they lose a third time in a row.
What's next:
If they win, they force Game 7 of the series in a winner-takes-all showdown. If they lose, the Pistons' season is over.