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Pistons face elimination in Game 6 as they trail 3-2 in the Conference Semifinals

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 15, 2026 7:41pm EDT
Detroit Pistons
FOX 2 Detroit
Pistons prepare for must-win Game 6

Pistons prepare for must-win Game 6

Detroit is desperate for a win Friday night after losing to Cleveland on Wednesday in overtime. They started the series strong, taking two wins at home. 

The Brief

    • Detroit is desperate for a win Friday night after losing to Cleveland on Wednesday in overtime.
    • Now, the series is 3-2 and Detroit could be booted from the NBA playoffs if they lose a third time in a row.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Pistons are heading into Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals facing possible elimination if they lose one more time against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Big picture view:

Detroit is desperate for a win Friday night after losing to Cleveland on Wednesday in overtime, 117-113. They started the series strong, taking two wins at home. However, the Cavaliers responded with their own two wins in Cleveland. 

Now, the series is 3-2 and Detroit could be booted from the NBA playoffs if they lose a third time in a row. 

Related

Pistons lose to the Cavaliers in overtime of the Conference Semifinals, 117-113
article

Pistons lose to the Cavaliers in overtime of the Conference Semifinals, 117-113

The Detroit Pistons are neck and neck with the Cavaliers after their back-to-back losses in Cleveland over the week. Now they hope to get that spark back in Little Caesers Arena, hoping to break the 2-2 series tie.

What's next:

If they win, they force Game 7 of the series in a winner-takes-all showdown. If they lose, the Pistons' season is over. 

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