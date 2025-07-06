Skubal addition makes 4 Tigers heading to All-Star game

article

The addition of starting pitcher, and reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to the American League's All-Star game roster means that Detroit will have at least four representatives.

A few other Tigers are in contention to be possible replacements on the team.

In addition to Skubal, Javier Báez (center field) will play his third all-star game in his third different position alongside Gleyber Torres (second base) and Riley Green, who will also be in the outfield.

The game will be hosted by Atlanta on July 15.

American League

Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

First Baseman — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Baseman — Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

Shortstop — Jacob Wilson, Athletics

Third Baseman — José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Designated Hitter — Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers; Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

Starting Pitchers — Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers; Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox; Max Fried, New York Yankees; Hunter Brown, Houston Astros; Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers; Yusea Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels; Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners; Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals; Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox

Relief Pitchers — Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox; Josh Hader, Houston Astros; Andrés Muñoz, Seattle Mariners

Reserves — C Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays; 1B Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays; 2B Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays; 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees; 3B Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox; SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals; SS Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros; OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; OF Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians; OF Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners; DH Brent Rooker, Athletics

National League

Catcher — Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Baseman — Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Third Baseman — Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs; Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Starting Pitchers — Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies; Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves; Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants; MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals; Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers; Matthew Boyd, Chicago Cubs; Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers; Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief Pitchers — Randy Rodríguez, San Francisco Giants; Edwin Díaz, New York Mets; Jason Adams, San Diego Padres

Reserves — C Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies; 1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; 2B Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals; 3B Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks; 3B Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves; SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds; OF James Wood, Washington Nationals; OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres; Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins; DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies