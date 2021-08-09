Sportsworks 8-8-21 -- Calvin Johnson's Induction, Lions, Pistons, & Tigers

We had a packed Sportsworks Sunday night with Jennifer Hammond live from Canton, Ohio for Calvin Johnson's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. She also spoke to Matthew Stafford and Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp. Then tons from the Roundtable with Pat Caputo and John Niyo on Calvin, the Lions, the Pistons after their first summer league game, and the Tigers as well.
