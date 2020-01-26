Sportsworks - The Kobe Bryant Tragedy, College Hoops, Tigers, and Super Bowl

Sportsworks Sunday night for January 26th began with a look at the Kobe Bryant tragedy and reflection on Kobe's career from Fox Sports Detroit's Tim McCormick, Bob Wojnowski of 97.1FM and the Detroit News, and Jamie Samuelsen of 97.1FM and Freep.com.

The discussion moved to college basketball and Michigan State's victory over Minnesota and Michigan's tough loss to Illinois.

Finally, the roundtable discussed the Tigers as they look ahead to the 2020 season and quick thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup.