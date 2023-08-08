Tigers broadcaster Jim Price dies at 81

article

The Detroit Tigers have announced the passing of longtime radio analyst and World Series Champion, Jim Rice.

According to the Tigers, Price passed away at the age of 81 on Monday.

Price played five years in Detroit, which included winning the 1968 World Series Championship. After his playing career ended, he continued with the Tigers organization and eventually joined the radio broadcast booth as a commentator alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell and Dan Dickerson.

"This is such sad news," Dickerson said. "Jim and I were together for 24 seasons, and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers – from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter."

"All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing," said Tigers Chairman and CEO, Chris Ilitch. "Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit."