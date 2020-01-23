Tigers Winter Caravan - Gardenhire, Avila, Cron, & Romine

As the Tigers began their annual Caravan around the state, manager Ron Gardenhire spoke to the media about the upcoming season, the new acquisitions, the Astros cheating scandal, and more.

Tigers GM Al Avila says he sees the light at the end of the tunnel and expects the team to start winning beginning this season.

C.J. Cron and Austin Romine are among a group of new players expected to contribute and add veteran leadership to this year's roster.